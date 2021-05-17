Jamie Vardy celebrated Leicester City’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea in the most Jamie Vardy way possible

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is known for being one of the game’s big characters, and he’s shown it once again after he celebrated the Foxes’ FA Cup final triumph at the weekend.

The 34-year-old has had quite the journey up the footballing pyramid, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that he doesn’t tend to do things in the way that players coming through at elite academies are taught to.

MORE: Chelsea in talks over £51m transfer raid on FA Cup final opponents Leicester City

According to The Athletic, Vardy returned from Wembley with his family, drinking some Desperados beers before falling asleep with his winners’ medal around his neck and treating himself to a McDonald’s breakfast the next morning.

This is, according to the report, exactly what he did when he celebrated Leicester’s Premier League title triumph back in 2015/16, and it’s good to know he hasn’t changed.

Vardy remains a star performer for Leicester and is now surely guaranteed to go down as one of the club’s biggest legends for his contributions to their success and his big personality away from the pitch.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.