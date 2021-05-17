It’s not too often that Carlo Ancelotti gets angry, but you could sense that and his disappointment when talking to the media about Everton’s poor recent home form.

The Toffees looked to be heading for Champions League football at one stage, but a drop off in performance levels and results, have left them needing West Ham and Tottenham to drop points if they want to make it into the Europa League.

MORE: What next for this Arsenal star?

Though it’s not impossible, it will be difficult, and the Italian admitted his embarrassment at being unable to arrest the slide.