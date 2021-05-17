On Monday morning, former England and Manchester United right-back, and now successful businessman and pundit, Gary Neville, fronted a campaign to get a petition signed in order to have independent regulation in football finally taken seriously.

However, it’s safe to say that his and his colleagues plans haven’t met with universal approval.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has questioned just how Neville and the likes of Rio Ferdinand intend to go about their project, even suggesting that there’ll be no interest in the very fabric of the game which needs to be changed in order for independent regulation to work in any event.

