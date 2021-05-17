This past weekend wasn’t just all about the FA Cup final or Alisson Becker’s outstanding header to earn Liverpool three points at West Bromwich Albion.

Social media was on fire thanks to a new #HerGameToo movement launched by women that either work in the game or who have an opinion on it as a fan, and who are fed up with the misogynistic attitudes that they seemingly encounter on a daily basis.

Their message was received loud and clear, with industry heavyweights such as talkSPORT’s Laura Woods appearing to back the cause by following the Twitter account set up for the campaign.