After the debacle of the European Super League just a few short weeks ago, football in England could be about to change for the better.

Former Manchester United and England star, Gary Neville, now a highly successful businessman and pundit, is spearheading a movement to bring about genuine and lasting change in the game, which he, and his colleagues in the industry believe is long overdue.

On Monday, Neville released a short video on his social media channels, and accompanied it with a letter, imploring supporters to get behind the initiative to make football independently regulated.

Please see an Open Joint Letter https://t.co/O3eHaOJecN Please sign & share the petition to help create a fairer football for all https://t.co/fHrqDGhVKx Here’s my video for you to share if you like??@Carra23 @rioferdy5 @GaryLineker @laura_woodsy @JanAageFjortoft @henrywinter pic.twitter.com/Betpq9JvOm — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 17, 2021

Gary Neville’s Open Letter

As football fans, we were appalled by the attempt to set up a European Super League.

It was a direct threat to the integrity of the game; destroying the concept of sporting merit and open competition.

Supporters came together with one voice to oppose the cynical power-grab by a group of wealthy owners. The furious protests were heard and the breakaway fell apart.

Now we must make sure this never happens again. Without swift and direct intervention, the return of a European Super League will be a constant threat.

We welcome the fan-led Government review of the game and hope it leads to lasting change on an array of important concerns; including co-ordinated strategies to deal with racism, supporters’ representation within clubs, LGBTQ issues, ticket costs and the distribution of income. All of those aims can be realised if we take decisive action now.

It is time to act. We support:

Government legislation to block any Premier League clubs attempting to abandon the country’s football pyramid.

The appointment of an Independent Football Regulator.

This regulatory body would have a duty to represent the interests of supporters, protect against bad practices, adjudicate as the overarching body on matters involving the FA, Premier League and EFL and, generally, seek to prioritise the wider good of the game, rather than allow clubs to act solely in their own self-interests.

We, the undersigned, have a voice in the media.

We want your voices to join with ours.

Your voices are more important.

Say ‘No’ to a European Super League.

Say ‘Yes’, to changing the game for the better.

Sign this petition to make your voice heard peacefully:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/584632

Signed:

Jan Aage Fjörtoft

Joel Beya, CheekySport

Jamie Carragher

John Cross

Rob Draper

Rio Ferdinand

Darren Fletcher

Tom Greatrex, FSA

Oliver Holt

Stephen Howson, Stephen Howson TV

Rory Jennings

Gary Lineker

Robbie Lyle, AFTV

Paul Machin, Redmen TV

Andy Mitten, United We Stand

Gary Neville

Chris Pajak, Redmen TV

Jamie Redknapp

Micah Richards

Stretford Paddock

Henry Winter

Laura Woods