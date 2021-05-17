Liverpool have been told that Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse looks like an ideal Reds signing.

The England international continues to shine for the Saints, and his recent form has earned him a place in Garth Crooks’ latest Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.

Ward-Prowse is certainly one of the Premier League’s most underrated players, with the 26-year-old proving a consistent high performer for Southampton for many years now.

It remains to be seen if this will ever earn Ward-Prowse a move to a bigger club like Liverpool, but the Merseyside giants have raided the Saints several times in the past for signings like Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and others.

Ward-Prowse could be another useful addition as Liverpool look in need of making some changes in midfield this summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum will be a free agent at the end of the season and surely needs replacing, while doubts remain over Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Could LFC do well to listen to Crooks’ advice here? Writing in his BBC Sport, column, the pundit said: “He (Ward-Prowse) was instrumental in everything Southampton did last Tuesday against Crystal Palace.

“Danny Ings and Che Adams may have got the goals that night but it is Ward-Prowse who makes my team. The Saints demolished the Eagles and then did the same to Fulham a few days later, with Adams, Nathan Tella and Theo Walcott scoring this time, and Ward-Prowse getting an assist.

“Ward-Prowse, in my opinion, has been Southampton’s player of the season. They will do well to keep him. He’s a Liverpool player if ever I saw one.”

