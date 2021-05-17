Ahead of Manchester United’s penultimate Premier League tie of the season against Fulham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked by Rob Dawson whether the club had made a ‘decision’ on the future of Juan Mata.

Solskjaer admitted that he’s ‘due’ to ‘speak again’ with Mata on the situation ‘very soon’.

Mata’s current deal expires this summer and Solskjaer insisted that the Red Devils have not made a ‘final decision’ on the man that’s been a ‘good servant’ to the club at this moment in time.

Solskjaer stressed that the power is in Mata’s hands, it’s all down to how the Spaniard wishes to do next with his career, as he gears up for the potentially last major contract of his playing career.

With Mata’s contract running down, the star has been linked with a host of clubs, it seems he’s already received an offer from this side and Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with the creator at Roma.

“I’ve kept my dialogue with Juan and we’re due to speak again very soon, of course, he’s not played as much as he’d like and that’s a decision that we’ll make with him.”

“Of course, he’s in charge of his own future and he’s been such a good servant for the club, but of course, it’s hard, as I’ve said so many times, to leave good players out, good people out of the team.”

“It’s about what does he want as his next step in his career? Is it [to] still play out his career here, or is it going somewhere else?”

“We haven’t made a final decision yet.”

Mata has been limited to 16 appearances across all competitions this season, with seven of these coming off of the bench for Solskjaer’s side.

The attacking midfielder, who joined for £37.1m per BBC Sport in January 2014, has experienced a lesser role with the side in recent seasons, but it’s clear by Ole’s comments that he’s still valued a lot.

The defeat to Leicester City marked Mata’s first start and only the second overall top-flight appearance of his since the turn of the New Year, so the Red Devils will need to carefully consider if it’s worth keeping hold of a player that now plays a minimal role.

Mata has primarily been deployed as a winger this season, as respected as the Spain international is, renewing his deal could hinder first-team opportunities for exciting signings like Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri even further ahead of next season.