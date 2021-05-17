Xavi lands in Barcelona and will ‘advance negotiations’ over return as manager with Ronald Koeman set to be relieved – report

According to Spanish publication Sport, Xavi arrived in Barcelona at lunchtime today, in a holiday that will also see the Al Sadd boss ‘advance negotiations’ over a return to the Blaugrana as manager.

Sport report that Xavi will ‘take advantage’ of the holidays and that the La Liga powerhouses are currently ‘immersed’ in negotiations with their club legend.

Xavi left Catalonia in the summer of 2015 for Al-Sadd, with the Spanish football legend then going on to kickstart his managerial career with the Qatari side.

Sport add Xavi just renewed his contract with Al Sadd until 2023, in a move that was pushed by the outcome of Barcelona’s presidential election, it holds a clause that leaves him free to take over Barca.

It’s detailed that the talks with Xavi are not only centred on the ‘economic aspect’, with the 41-year-old already having held talks with director Mateu Alemany over squad planning ahead of next season.

The outcome of the club’s presidential election could have a massive impact on Xavi’s return, it seems as though the ex-midfielder was more aligned with the promises set out by Victor Font – not Joan Laporta who won the vote, though the latter is open to the return of the former captain.

Koeman, another legend at Barcelona who finally had the chance to manage the side last summer, endured a rocky start to life as boss but steadied the ship and signalled hope for a brief period of time.

The Blaugrana looked as though they were back to being an elite side in the run that saw them win the Copa del Rey, but a comeback challenge for the title went down the drain recently.

Barcelona lost to Granada, drew to Levante and collapsed to Celta Vigo this weekend. Result which have shattered their chances of beating rivals Atletico and Real Madrid to the La Liga title.