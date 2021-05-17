Menu

‘You’ll be booed off the pitch’ – These Man United fans viciously react to star’s passionate message on supporters returning to Old Trafford

Some Manchester United fans have aimed vicious comments towards midfielder Scott McTominay after the academy graduate’s passionate message amid the return of supporters to Old Trafford.

Simon Stone of the BBC shared some comments from the 24-year-old as top-flight sides are allowed to welcome back their fans for the final two matches of the Premier League campaign.

McTominay poured out with a passionate ‘get the fans back in’, before stating that the team are ‘desperate’ to feel the ‘adrenaline’ that comes with having supporters back in stadiums.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will host their faithful at Old Trafford for the first time since before the Covid-19 suspended football, over a year ago, with tomorrow’s clash against relegated Fulham.

Humble McTominay has not been met with the same classy energy from some of his own club’s supporters unfortunately, with many believing the midfielder will ‘booed off the pitch’ when fans return.

Here is how some of the so-called United faithful reacted to McTominay’s comments:

The Red Devils are coming off of two embarrassing defeats, one to Leicester with a heavily rotated side and a 4-2 hammering at the hands of heated rivals Liverpool.

McTominay struggled against the Reds but he certainly doesn’t deserve the kind of abuse that’s shown above, you’d think that someone who came through the club’s ranks would be shown more respect.

It’s especially not nice to see these kinds of comments towards McTominay after a couple of underwhelming displays considering the midfielder’s key impact in other big games since he emerged.

