“A big plus” – These Man United fans are delighted with Solskjaer’s bold selection choice vs Fulham

There may not be a lot at stake tonight for either side, although a win would guarantee Man United a 2nd placed finish and they could rest their starters on Sunday in preparation for the Europa League final.

There’s also a chance for some of the fringe players to make a late bid to force their way into that team against Villarreal, but it’s really just about pride for Fulham at this stage.

We did see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make a ton of changes in recent games due to the sheer amount of games in a short space of time, but it looks like he’s trying to build the momentum again as he’s gone for a strong looking starting XI:

There are still some key places up for grabs although it looks like David de Gea is now the undisputed number 1 again, while the centre of defence is an interesting one if Harry Maguire casn’t get himself fit in time.

Eric Bailly would be expecting to get a chance but it’s Axel Tuanzebe who gets the start tonight, and it does look like a popular decision among the fans:

Bailly did come from Villarreal so he will be keen to prove a point in the final, but his rashness and decision-making is a real problem at times so it’s possible that he could make a costly mistake.

Tuanzebe hasn’t had a proper run of starts to prove himself, but a great performance tonight would strengthen his case massively.

