“A big plus” – These Man United fans are delighted with Solskjaer’s bold selection choice vs Fulham

There may not be a lot at stake tonight for either side, although a win would guarantee Man United a 2nd placed finish and they could rest their starters on Sunday in preparation for the Europa League final.

There’s also a chance for some of the fringe players to make a late bid to force their way into that team against Villarreal, but it’s really just about pride for Fulham at this stage.

We did see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make a ton of changes in recent games due to the sheer amount of games in a short space of time, but it looks like he’s trying to build the momentum again as he’s gone for a strong looking starting XI:

There are still some key places up for grabs although it looks like David de Gea is now the undisputed number 1 again, while the centre of defence is an interesting one if Harry Maguire casn’t get himself fit in time.

Eric Bailly would be expecting to get a chance but it’s Axel Tuanzebe who gets the start tonight, and it does look like a popular decision among the fans:

Perfect. Let’s see if Tuanzebe and Lindelof can form a decent partnership in case Maguire can’t make the final — Ben Smith (@BenSmina6) May 18, 2021

Tuanzebe Masterclass Pls ? If Magwaya ain't fit I want to see him start instead of Bailly https://t.co/iVvhCvPjPD — Chaitanya (@cha1tanya47) May 18, 2021

Glad to see Tuanzebe over Bailly. Axel seems more reliable than Bailly — Nezell ? (@nezell) May 18, 2021

Tuanzebe starting ?? — ? (@Pvgey) May 18, 2021

Tuanzebe staring is a big plus because he has played very well before and hasn’t been given another game — Elliott Vinnie (@elliottvinnie1) May 18, 2021

I'm Interested to see if Tuanzebe plays on the left or the right. If it's on the left maybe that's an indication of how impressed Ole was after his Leicester Performance, if on the right then maybe he prefers Lindelof on the left anyway generally when Maguire is not playing — Hemanth Tiru (@Tiru_hemanth) May 18, 2021

Bailly did come from Villarreal so he will be keen to prove a point in the final, but his rashness and decision-making is a real problem at times so it’s possible that he could make a costly mistake.

Tuanzebe hasn’t had a proper run of starts to prove himself, but a great performance tonight would strengthen his case massively.