AC Milan interested in signing Chelsea attacker this summer

AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on a Bosman, according to Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello.
Giroud has been a fine servant to Chelsea, just as he was for Arsenal, but his opportunities have been limited under Thomas Tuchel.
With the Frenchman’s contract due to expire at the end of next month, it’s hard to picture him at Stamford Bridge come the start of next season.
One thing’s for certain, a player of his quality will not be short on offers.
As per Antonio Vitiello, an Italian journalist with a keen interest in AC Milan, the Rossoneri are interested in signing Giroud this coming summer.
Conferme su Amine #Adli del #Tolosa: al #Milan piace tantissimo. Attaccante esterno classe 2000 in scadenza nel 2022. Seguito con molto interesse dallo scouting rossonero
Conferme pure su #Giroud del #Chelsea come possibile profilo a parametro zero, giocatore che il Milan segue
— Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) May 18, 2021
There is no suggestion that anything formal has been conducted at this point in time, but the interest is there.
Milan are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League, though face a tough trip to Atalanta on the final day of the season.
Giroud would be an excellent addition to their squad regardless of which of Europe’s major club competitions they’re playing in.
