AC Milan interested in signing Chelsea attacker this summer

AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on a Bosman, according to Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello.

Giroud has been a fine servant to Chelsea, just as he was for Arsenal, but his opportunities have been limited under Thomas Tuchel.

With the Frenchman’s contract due to expire at the end of next month, it’s hard to picture him at Stamford Bridge come the start of next season.

One thing’s for certain, a player of his quality will not be short on offers.

