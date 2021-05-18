Agent of Sporting Lisbon star expected to hold talks with Man United this week

Miguel Pinho, the agent of Bruno Fernandes and Sporting Lisbon full-back Nuno Mendes, is reportedly expected to meet and hold talks with Manchester United on Tuesday.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sports Witness), who claims Pinho is likely to be discussing a possible new deal for star midfielder Fernandes but also expect Mendes to feature in the conversations.

Mendes, 18, has come through Sporting’s youth ranks since joining their academy in 2015.

Now a fully-fledged senior first-team member, the teenage full-back is drawing the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Following what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign, Mendes has recently seen his name linked with both Manchester clubs as well as Liverpool.

Despite the strong interest in the young defender, The Sun recently reported that the Red Devils could be the side to make a move first – with the club reportedly preparing a whopping £52m bid.

In addition to these exciting reports, A Bola claim Pinho will be arriving in Manchester on Tuesday to begin talks over a possible summer transfer for Sporting’s highly-rated full-back.