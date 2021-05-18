Mikel Arteta responds to bizarre question about whether Arsenal will try to sign Harry Kane

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to a bizarre question about whether or not his club we’ll try signing Tottenham star Harry Kane this summer.

The Spanish tactician didn’t exactly rule out an ambitious raid for the star player of Arsenal’s biggest rivals, but this was surely a bit of a silly question.

MORE: Arsenal transfer target cleared to leave current club for £40million this summer

Yes, Arsenal did once pull off a major shock by signing Sol Campbell from Spurs back in 2001, but that was when he was a free agent, and when Arsenal were a much, much better team than they are now.

See below for Arteta’s response in today’s press conference, as quoted by Twitter account afcstuff below…

Mikel Arteta on if Arsenal will try to buy Harry Kane: “I don’t know if Harry Kane is leaving Spurs. I think he is still there. I don’t know [if he’s available], there are too many ifs. If he wants to leave, he will try to make the best decision for himself, I am sure.” #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 18, 2021

Kane would surely cost absolutely huge money to sign this summer, and if he wants out of Tottenham it will be because he wants to win major trophies.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

Campbell may have achieved that when he moved across north London in 2001, but it seems highly unlikely Kane would be able to fulfil his ambitions at the Emirates Stadium now.

Arteta did well to more or less dodge the question by raising doubts about whether or not Kane is even leaving Tottenham, but it was all pretty amusing nevertheless.