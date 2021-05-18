Mikel Arteta provides update on the future of loaned-out Arsenal ace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the future of loaned-out defender William Saliba ahead of next season.

The young Frenchman looks a hugely promising young player, but couldn’t get into the Arsenal first-team earlier this season before moving out on loan to Ligue 1 side Nice.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Saliba, but Arteta’s quotes in his press conference today, as per football.london, suggest that he could have a role to play at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Arteta says Saliba is Arsenal’s player and a decision will be taken soon, following questions about the state of the club’s defence as David Luiz prepares to leave the Gunners at the end of his contract this summer.

“You will see in the summer, the possible replacement,” said Arteta.

“William is our player for sure and that’s the decision we’re going to be taking soon.

“When we finish the season we will sit down and discuss the roles of every member in our squad and how they can fulfil that role.

“He’s our player so he’ll be back here for sure. After that, we will make a decision based on an agreement of the role each player is going to have in our squad.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that Saliba can come in and impress after showing so much promise at Saint-Etienne earlier in his career.

The 20-year-old could end up being an important addition to strengthen an area of weakness in Arteta’s squad if he can step up next season.