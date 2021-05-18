Arsenal look to have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Mali international has shone in the Premier League in recent times, and now looks set to earn himself a big move as top clubs show an interest.

MORE: Arsenal already have David Luiz’s replacement

Arsenal are one of Bissouma’s main admirers, and it seems he can now leave Brighton for a bargain £40million this summer, according to a report from the Sun.

The Gunners would do well to spend that kind of money on a top class partner for Thomas Partey in midfield, with doubts remaining over the qualities of players like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.

Bissouma’s form shows that he could be a significant upgrade, though the Sun also mention Liverpool as keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old.

It might be tricky for Arsenal to win a transfer battle like this one, as the struggling north Londoners might not have the same pulling power they once did.

A talent like Bissouma will surely want to be playing in Europe soon and competing for major trophies – something he probably wouldn’t be doing at the Emirates Stadium.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.