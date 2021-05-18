Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell admits he’d love to see his old club seal a transfer deal for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

He concedes, however, that he thinks it’s probably quite unlikely to happen, telling Football Insider: “I would love Arsenal to make a move for Grealish but I don’t think the club could afford him at the moment.

“He has proved to be a world-class player this season. He is very consistent with his performances and he is only young. What a huge difference he has made to Aston Villa this year.

“I think any one of the big boys would look at him. I wouldn’t put it past Manchester City to sign him, even though they have a wealth of attacking talent. I could see him there.”

Grealish to Arsenal would undoubtedly a statement signing by the Gunners, who look in need of a world class addition to their attacking midfield.

Mesut Ozil will likely end up being a big loss for Arsenal, even if his best years were behind him by the time he left the Emirates Stadium for Fenerbahce in January.

Martin Odegaard came in on loan from Real Madrid, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be extending his stay in north London.

If Arsenal can’t keep Odegaard, they’d certainly do well to bring in someone like Grealish in that position, but the England international would surely look to move up from Villa to a club competing for major honours and playing in the Champions League.

It may be tough for Arsenal fans to accept, but they don’t currently represent enough of a step up for a player like Grealish.

