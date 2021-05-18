Barcelona target’s future will be decided after the Euro’s as a renewal is still possible

Football does move in cycles as very good teams can fade away when they lose key players, but it’s been sad to watch the demise of a couple of Spanish giants.

In the early 2000s it was common to see Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia challenging for the La Liga title and pushing the latter stages of the Champions League, but Depor only just managed to escape being demoted into the reformed 4th tier and Valencia flirted with relegation from La Liga this season.

Valencia have lost a lot of good players in the past couple of years but they need to stop that cycle, and a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that there could be some good news when it comes to Jose Gaya.

READ MORE: Flamengo club chief comments on the interest in their midfielder as Bidding war between Barcelona and Marseille ensues

The left back has been linked with Barcelona and he would be the perfect option to replace Jordi Alba in the long-term, but it’s suggested that his preference would be to stay with Valencia.

It’s not completely straight forward as they hoped to extend his contract before the Euro’s so that now looks unlikely, while he’s also looking for some kind of assurances over their sporting ambitions because he’s not keen to stick around for constant relegation battles either.

It would be interesting to see what happens if he starts and lights it up in the summer as that’s only going to force more interest, but it does currently look like the ball is in Valencia’s court when it comes to keeping him around.