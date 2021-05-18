Brazilian giant hopes Juventus will allow ace to depart as they try and complete transfer

It appears as though Douglas Costa’s time in Europe could be coming to an end with a possible return to Brazil nearing.

The 30-year-old is currently on loan to FC Bayern Munich, but the German club doesn’t plan on the Brazil international staying past next month. As a result, Costa will be returning to his parent club, Juventus FC.

However, the Italian club wants to inject some youth into the squad, and with one year left on Costa’s deal, they could either reduce the transfer fee for the player or agree with him to terminate the contract.

TNT Sports relayed the comments made by Grêmio Vice-President Marcos Herrmann, who stated that they’re in contact with Costa and negotiations are underway. The deal seems to be all but agreed to at this point.

“As for Douglas Costa, he is well on his way. Juventus allowed us to conclude. We are waiting for the paperwork to come; it remains in the hands of Juventus and not Grêmio to solve the problem,” Herrmann said.

If Costa is to head to Grêmio, it will likely come down to what Juventus decides to do with the player, who isn’t part of their future.