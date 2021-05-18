Bruno Fernandes crowned Man United’s ‘Player of the Season’

Star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been crowned Manchester United’s ‘Player of the Year’ by winning the club’s illustrious ‘Sir Matt Busby Award’ for a second consecutive year.

The news that Fernandes has won the award was announced on the club’s official website.

Fernandes has enjoyed yet another excellent campaign and although the Red Devils have missed out on winning their first Premier League title since 2013, they could still lift major silverware in the form of the Europa League.

From a more personal point of view, this season has seen United’s Portuguese midfielder rack up a hugely impressive 28 goals and 17 assists, in all competitions.

Echoing just how influential Fernandes has been throughout the current 2020-21 campaign, the 26-year-old has also claimed two ‘Player of the Month’ awards (Nov and Dec).

Although Fernandes ran out the ‘Sir Matt Busby’ award’s clear winner with 63% of fans’ votes, other candidates included left-back Luke Shaw and striking trio Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Congratulations, Bruno!