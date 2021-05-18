Chelsea and Spurs on red-alert as Man United drop star vs Fulham – Summer transfer increasingly likely

It’s a great position to be in if you have to starting-level goalkeepers, but it’s a situation that isn’t sustainable after a season of trying to keep both happy.

Rotating keepers disrupts their flow and it’s not ideal for the defence either, so it does look like Man United simply need to make a decision between David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

De Gea has made mistakes in the past couple of years and Henderson looked impressive when given a chance, but he wasn’t convincing against Liverpool and he’s been dropped in favour of the Spaniard tonight.

Sky Sports have immediately picked up on this as they report that top European clubs are now on alert as Henderson may be available this summer – Spurs and Chelsea included.

Spurs may move on from Hugo Lloris this summer so they would need a long-term replacement, so that could be the ideal move for Henderson as he’ll play at a high level but he should also be the automatic starter.

Chelsea could be more complicated as Edouard Mendy has looked solid but it still feels like they may look to upgrade, so again Henderson could be a great long-term solution.

The problem for United is it will haunt them for years if Henderson goes to a rival and fulfils that potential, so they may look to offload him to a European club to ensure that doesn’t happen.