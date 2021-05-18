Chelsea attacker out of crucial clash with Leicester City as rumours circulate of hamstring injury

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz is reportedly missing tonight’s crucial clash with Leicester City having sustained a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final.

Though Chelsea were defeated by Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, and will still be hurt by it, they cannot afford to fall below their usual standards again tonight.

With Liverpool making a late surge towards Champions League qualification, the loser of tonight’s game is in serious jeopardy of missing out on the top four.

In Chelsea’s case, they need to win, but unfortunately, they’ll have to do it without Kai Havertz, who has not even made the bench for tonight’s game.

The team news is in, up the Chels! ?#CHELEI on the way in an hour’s time! ? pic.twitter.com/F29d4KCtvh — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 18, 2021

This comes after the German international was spotted in the tunnel at Wembley grasping his hamstring.

News has circulated on social media this evening that the injury sustained in the final on Saturday is the reason that he is not involved in the game tonight.

Breaking: Kai Havertz is out for #Chelsea with a hamstring issue. [via iG: cfcnewspage] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) May 18, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea FC (@cfcnewspage)

Thomas Tuchel will be sweating on Havertz’s fitness ahead of the Champions League final.

After a slow start, the former Bayer Leverkusen man is just hitting his stride. Losing him for the rest of the season would be a huge blow for Chelsea.

