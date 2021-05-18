Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs chasing the transfer of Tottenham star Harry Kane this summer, and they could sell a number of players to try funding the deal.

It won’t be easy for the Blues to pull off a signing like Kane, given that the England captain is the star player of one of their main rivals, but it seems they should have the money to make a good go of it.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea could sell the likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma this summer and bring in around £100million in transfer fees.

Chelsea also have a number of other players out on loan who could leave permanently as they seem unlikely to have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge, such as Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Michy Batshuayi.

Kane won’t come cheap, so this could be useful for Chelsea, with another report from the Independent already suggesting that it’s the west London giants who are most prepared to pay big for the 27-year-old.

If Chelsea could pull it off, the signing of Kane could be a huge boost for the club next season after the lack of form from Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham this season.

