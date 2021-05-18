Menu

Chelsea fans savage Leicester City star with hilarious Mason Mount chant

Chelsea FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans told James Maddison exactly what they thought of him during their victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Maddison was part of the Leicester side that defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, being introduced as a second-half substitute.

While he ran out the winner in the cup final, he was unable to have any sort of influence in West London tonight, eventually being subbed off.

MORE: Video: Mass brawl erupts between Chelsea and Leicester with players, subs and staff involved

James Maddison is serenaded by the Chelsea fans after being subbed off.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mass brawl erupts between Chelsea and Leicester with players, subs and staff involved
Video: Kelechi Iheanacho sets up nervy finish for Chelsea after Mateo Kovacic surrenders possession
Video: Jorginho showcases his giant cojones to double Chelsea’s lead after Timo Werner wins penalty

Chelsea fans were intent on rubbing it in Maddison’s face, too, with a quite hilarious chant, though it’s hard to imagine him cracking a smile.

As much as it’s tongue in cheek from the Blues supporters, it’s actually pretty hard to argue with. Mount is just a better, more refined, more effective version of Maddison.

There’s a reason that one of them will be heading to the Euros this summer and the other one will be watching from his sofa.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories James Maddison Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.