Chelsea fans savage Leicester City star with hilarious Mason Mount chant

Chelsea fans told James Maddison exactly what they thought of him during their victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Maddison was part of the Leicester side that defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, being introduced as a second-half substitute.

While he ran out the winner in the cup final, he was unable to have any sort of influence in West London tonight, eventually being subbed off.

MORE: Video: Mass brawl erupts between Chelsea and Leicester with players, subs and staff involved

Chelsea fans were intent on rubbing it in Maddison’s face, too, with a quite hilarious chant, though it’s hard to imagine him cracking a smile.

Chelsea fans: ‘You’re just a s— Mason Mount’

James Maddison trudging disconsolately around pitch after being subbed: *mimes lifting the FA Cup* — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) May 18, 2021

As much as it’s tongue in cheek from the Blues supporters, it’s actually pretty hard to argue with. Mount is just a better, more refined, more effective version of Maddison.

There’s a reason that one of them will be heading to the Euros this summer and the other one will be watching from his sofa.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news