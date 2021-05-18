Chelsea star to be awarded Fans’ Player of the Year Award tonight after an impressive transition from Lampard to Tuchel

There used to be a running joke around Chelsea team selections under Frank Lampard because Mason Mount would always play no matter what, and he did turn into a scapegoat at times when the team wasn’t doing well.

It’s become clear that he’s simply just a quality player as Gareth Southgate and now Thomas Tuchel have also shown that they want him in the team as much as possible, while it even looks like he’s improved under Tuchel as well.

He’s added some more consistency to his game and a return of nine goals and eight assists is always impressive for a midfielder, while it appears that he’s set to be recognised with the Fans’ Player of the Year award tonight:

Mason Mount has won Chelsea's Player of the Year award which was voted for by fans. He will be presented with the award on the pitch tonight. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 18, 2021

It’s particularly impressive when you think of all the money that Chelsea have spent on this squad, whereas Mount has been with the club since the age of six and he’s forced his way into the setup after impressive loan spells with Vitesse and Derby County.

It’s easy to forget that he’s still 22 so he’s not at his peak yet, and it could still be a very special season if he can lead the team towards a top four finish and Champions League glory.