Chelsea suffer major injury blow vs Leicester City with Champions League final on the horizon

Chelsea have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the Champions League final, with N’Golo Kante not making it through the first-half of their clash with Leicester City.

Kante has been carrying an achilles injury for a couple of weeks now, but has been brought back into the starting eleven, more through necessity than anything else.

Unfortunately for Thomas Tuchel, the risk that he took on the France international has not paid off, with Kante having been subbed off for Mateo Kovacic after 32 minutes.

It remains to be seen if there has been serious damage done to Kante, or this was merely a damage control measure from Tuchel, who wants to protect him ahead of the Man City game in Portugal.

If Chelsea are to have any chance of beating the Premier League champions to be crowned European champions, they are going to need Kante at his very best for the contest.

Chelsea fans face a nervous wait to discover whether that will be possible.

