Chelsea duo both want transfers away this summer after unhappy time at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri reportedly both want to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

The Blues pair have not been regulars in the first-team for some time now, with Ben Chilwell arriving from Leicester City last summer to push them even further down the pecking order.

It would be unsurprising if both these players now looked to move on, and Gazzetta dello Sport state that they’re keen to leave so they can feel important again after a difficult time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea would probably do well to make sure they can sign a replacement left-back to come in as a squad player behind Chilwell, as losing both Alonso and Emerson would leave them worryingly short of depth in that department.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggest both left-backs could be interested in reuniting with former CFC manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

Both Alonso and Emerson were brought to Chelsea by Conte in the first place, so it could make sense for them to work together again in Italy.