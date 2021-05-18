Real Madrid are reportedly one of the teams showing an interest in trying to sign Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Spaniard has reached an agreement with Chelsea that he can leave the club at the end of this season, and it seems Madrid could be his destination.

The report also mentions interest from Serie A clubs, but it seems Real are keen to sign Alonso as a potential replacement for veteran Brazilian left-back Marcelo.

Alonso got off to a fine start when he first joined Chelsea back in 2016, playing a key part in their Premier League title victory that season.

However, since then he’s not been as much of a regular and it makes sense that he could now be on his way out of west London.

Real Madrid may be able to sign him on the cheap, according to Don Balon, in what could end up being smart business by the Spanish giants.

Even if Alonso hasn’t been a regular at Chelsea, he’s a fine player on his day with plenty of experience, so could do a job as a reasonably short-term option.