Contact established: Chelsea in strong position to land €30m-rated defender as he rejects new contract offers

Chelsea do have plenty of options in their defence just now, but there are a few things up in the air this summer and extra cover is needed if Thomas Tuchel wants to play with three at the back on a regular basis.

It doesn’t look like Fikayo Tomori is going to return and reclaim a space in the squad this summer, so there is a need to add one more option – especially when Thiago Silva is getting older and he has a history of injuries.

You would expect that Tuchel would be active in the German market as the Bundesliga is a league that he’ll know well, but this is a name that hasn’t really cropped up in recent rumours:

Chelsea is keeping an eye on Wolfsburg's center back Maxence Lacroix – contact with his representatives has been established. Lacroix has recently declined offers to renew his contract. Wolfsburg would like to keep him, but may sell for around 30m€ #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc

The 21-year-old only joined Wolfsburg last summer but he’s made an instant impression in his first season, and that report suggests it could be his only season with the club if he’s rejecting new contract offers.

It does look like a good time to sign somebody like him as he’s still young so he can’t expect to start every game, but he’ll be surrounded by a ton of experience and a great coach so he could grow into a starting role by the end of the year.

€30m is affordable for Chelsea and it looks like he would be keen to make the move, so he’s a name to look out for this summer, especially if Tomori stays in Milan on a permanent basis.