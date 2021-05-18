Daniel Levy set to demand more than £150m for Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could reportedly demand more than £150m for star striker Harry Kane.

Kane, 27, is understood to be pushing for a move out of Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite being on course to go down as a club legend, the England international’s desire to win major trophies is believed to be a deciding factor in his decision to want to move on.

Many top clubs are rumoured to be in the hunt for the 27-year-old, including Paris-Saint Germain and both Manchester clubs.

However, should the chairman reluctantly sanction a transfer for his club’s most prized asset, the shrewd business is expected to demand upwards of a stunning £150m.

That’s according to Eurosport, who claims Levy does not want to sell Kane, especially to a domestic rival.

However, given the situation he now finds himself in, should Kane remain adamant he wants out, Levy will expect Kane to become the world’s third most expensive player, narrowly behind PSG duo Kylian Mbappe (£163m) and Neymar (198m).