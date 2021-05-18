Funny quote from Arsenal’s Bernd Leno as he calls Chelsea star “a disgusting player”

Any time a player’s words are translated there is always going to be the potential for something to take on a different meaning, and this is one of the better ones from Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno.

The Metro have reported on some of his comments in a recent interview with Sport 1, and he got onto the topic of which players are the toughest to play against.

He was quick to praise Joshua Kimmich because of his constant energy and Ilkay Gundogan for his intelligence, but then he got onto the topic of Timo Werner.

It looks like he’s trying to point out that he’s always on the move and he has the potential to hurt you by getting in behind the defence, but the actual quote came out as “Timo Werner is also a disgusting player because he always goes behind the chain and looks for the rooms there.”

You can imagine that Werner really is a nightmare to play against because the defender will always need to be aware of his movement, but you can also argue that the only disgusting thing about Werner’s game this season has been his lack of composure in front of goal.