Heartbreak for Man United star as controversial recall sees him miss out on the Euros

The season could still end positively for Anthony Martial if he manages to play and win in the Europa League final, but it does look like a campaign that he’d like to forget about.

He’s only managed four Premier League goals and injuries have held him back, but there has to be plenty of doubt about his future too.

He just hasn’t blossomed into the deadly number 9 that he often promised to be, while Marcus Rashford is undroppable on the left-hand side of the attack, so it’s hard to see where he fits into the squad next season unless he’s willing to be an impact sub.

MORE: Video: Edinson Cavani delights the Man United crowd with a chipped goal from 40 yards out vs Fulham

At least he was forcing his way into the French squad so a place at the Euros looked pretty safe, but there’s been a late twist with Karim Benzema making his controversial return and Martial misses out completely:

? | EURO 2020 squad: GK: Lloris, Mandanda, Maignan

DEF: Dubois, Pavard, Zouma, Koundé, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe, Digne, L.Hernandez

MID: Kanté, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Sissoko

ATT: Benzema, Giroud, Mbappé, Thuram, Coman, Ben Yedder, Griezmann, Lemar, O.Dembélé — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 18, 2021

It’s an interesting mix of players in front of him as both Thomas Lemar and Ousmane Dembele were out of favour with their club at the start of last season, but they’ve come into form and deserve their place.

Martial has gone the other way and it’s hard to make a case for him being included when you look at his international record and lack of form this season.

Perhaps he can use it all as motivation to bounce back in a big way next year as a place at the World Cup could be at stake, but it will be a huge disappointment.