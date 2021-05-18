Real Madrid star’s week set to get even better with contract extension in the offing

Karim Benzema has not only worked his way back into the France squad, but he’s also in line to receive a new Real Madrid contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Benzema, who operated in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow for much of his Real Madrid career, has been provided with the opportunity to spread his wings since his departure to Juventus.

It’s a chance he’s grabbed with both hands, with Benzema having scored 29 goals in 45 appearances for Los Blancos this campaign. He’s been their main man.

It’s also earned him a spot in the France squad for the Euros this summer, with Didier Deschamps finally deciding to leave the past in the past and include him for purely footballing reasons.

MORE: France Euro 2020 squad: Potential for brilliance or implosion as Karim Benzema set for shock recall

Benzema is back… ??? After over 5?? years away from the national side, Karim Benzema has been recalled to France’s national team for this summer’s Euros! ?? pic.twitter.com/50HWkUP8uZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2021

Benzema’s week is about to get even better, too, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Real Madrid are set to table a contract extension offer for the 33-year-old, and you can’t say he doesn’t deserve it.

Benzema’s magic moment continues. Real Madrid are planning to offer Karim a new contract until June 2023 in the next weeks, there’s no rush – the relationship is great, Real will discuss with Benzema ‘at the right moment’ as they’re so happy with him. ???? #Real #Benzema — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Real Madrid news