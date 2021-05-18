Menu

Real Madrid star’s week set to get even better with contract extension in the offing

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Karim Benzema has not only worked his way back into the France squad, but he’s also in line to receive a new Real Madrid contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Benzema, who operated in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow for much of his Real Madrid career, has been provided with the opportunity to spread his wings since his departure to Juventus.

It’s a chance he’s grabbed with both hands, with Benzema having scored 29 goals in 45 appearances for Los Blancos this campaign. He’s been their main man.

It’s also earned him a spot in the France squad for the Euros this summer, with Didier Deschamps finally deciding to leave the past in the past and include him for purely footballing reasons.

MORE: France Euro 2020 squad: Potential for brilliance or implosion as Karim Benzema set for shock recall

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Fulham equalise with Man United at Old Trafford after VAR decides to actually operate effectively
Heartbreak for Man United star as controversial recall sees him miss out on the Euros
Chelsea attacker out of crucial clash with Leicester City as rumours circulate of hamstring injury

Benzema’s week is about to get even better, too, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Real Madrid are set to table a contract extension offer for the 33-year-old, and you can’t say he doesn’t deserve it.

Click here for more of the latest Real Madrid news

More Stories Karim Benzema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.