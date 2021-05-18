Leeds United and Liverpool target breaks silence on transfer speculation

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has broken his silence on the relentless transfer speculation linking him with a summer move to Leeds United and Liverpool.

De Paul, 26, joined Udinese in 2016 after making a £2.7m switch from Valencia.

Since arriving in Italy, the South American midfielder has featured in 183 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 70 goals along the way.

This current season has been the 26-year-old’s standout campaign though.

On the brink of reaching double figures for both goals and assists, De Paul has enjoyed an excellent season.

In fact, so impressive has the Argentinian been that he has recently seen his name linked with a big move to England’s top-flight.

De Paul has been linked specifically with a move to either Liverpool or Premier League newcomers Leeds United.

However, despite the relentless speculation, an official bid seems not to have been made leaving fans wondering where the talented midfielder could end up in time for next season.

Addressing the relentless rumours, De Paul himself has recently spoken out.

Speaking to The Athletic, the Udinese star, when asked about his future, said: “There’s been a lot of talk but I’m relaxed about it.

“My focus is on the next game, it’s not easy to leave here.

“At Udinese, it’s a family, the club provides you with everything even the simplest things so you can concentrate on your football.”