Barcelona respond to surprise offer to sign Liverpool ace

Barcelona have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Ozan Kabak this summer as he looks set to leave Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Liverpool since January, having joined from Bundesliga outfit Schalke as something of an emergency signing to give the Reds more cover in defence after a nightmare with injuries this season.

However, it seems Kabak will not be staying at Liverpool for any longer, according to Don Balon, and Barcelona were offered the chance of signing him this summer.

Kabak could have been a useful option for Barca, but it seems they’ve decided they won’t be moving for him on this occasion, despite rating him highly.

The Turkey international could still have a big future in the game, but for now he’s not viewed as the type of defender the club need, according to Don Balon.

Some Liverpool fans may be disappointed that Kabak won’t be staying, though it might also be good for the Reds to aim a little higher and try to lure a bigger name to Anfield.

