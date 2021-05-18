Manchester United could reportedly try using Jesse Lingard as bait in the pursuit of the Harry Kane transfer from Tottenham.

The Red Devils could do with a signing like Kane this summer, with the England international an ideal upgrade on their current attacking options.

Bruno Fernandes is arguably Man Utd’s best goal-scorer right now, with Edinson Cavani only a squad player, while Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have struggled for consistency.

Kane now looks like he could be heading out of Tottenham, and United could try offering Lingard to Spurs as part of a bid for the £150million-rated Kane, according to the Times.

Lingard has been on loan at West Ham since January, and he’s been in fine form since making the temporary move away from Old Trafford, which could perhaps make him a tempting option for Spurs.

Of course, it will be hard to make up for the blow of losing a star player like Kane, but bringing in Lingard could go some way to helping Tottenham strengthen in attack.

Lingard has surprisingly been one of the Premier League’s most in-form players in recent times, so THFC shouldn’t turn their noses up if they get the chance to bring him in.

Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick has previously spoken to CaughtOffside about how his old club should use Lingard to target big-name signings like Kane this summer.

