Manchester United may prioritise another signing over Harry Kane, hints journalist

Manchester United may reportedly prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho over Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

That’s the suggestion of Times journalist Henry Winter, who offers his take that Manchester City perhaps looks the most likely Kane transfer destination if he leaves Spurs this summer.

See below as Winter assesses the Kane situation, casting his doubt over United’s need for a new centre-forward given that they’ve just tied Edinson Cavani down to a new contract and are keen to sign Sancho…

Kane has been one of the finest strikers in world football for many years now, and it’s easy to see why big clubs like Man Utd could be interested in him.

However, the Red Devils also have other areas of their squad in need of strengthening, with a wide player like Sancho perhaps ideal to give them an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Anthony Martial and Daniel James in that area of the pitch.

Kane would also be a decent long-term option to replace Cavani, but it’s perhaps not as pressing a need for United this summer.

Harry Kane looks set to leave Tottenham this summer

One has to fear for the rest of the Premier League, however, if Kane joins Man City as their replacement for Sergio Aguero.

  1. Samson says:
    May 18, 2021 at 8:35 am

    Utd could take easy decision fans still love sancho over verene, kane, and others. Utd should go for sancho. Glazers make ur choice.

