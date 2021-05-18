Manchester United may reportedly prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho over Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

That’s the suggestion of Times journalist Henry Winter, who offers his take that Manchester City perhaps looks the most likely Kane transfer destination if he leaves Spurs this summer.

MORE: Spurs in disarray after Kane bombshell

See below as Winter assesses the Kane situation, casting his doubt over United’s need for a new centre-forward given that they’ve just tied Edinson Cavani down to a new contract and are keen to sign Sancho…

Spurs’ statement hardly emphatic. Kane looks off. City make most sense, best side in the country, trophies, great manager. United have Cavani staying a year as Greenwood develops and want Sancho. Chelsea? Need him badly but would cause so much bad blood would Kane/Levy risk? 1/2 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 18, 2021

Kane has been one of the finest strikers in world football for many years now, and it’s easy to see why big clubs like Man Utd could be interested in him.

However, the Red Devils also have other areas of their squad in need of strengthening, with a wide player like Sancho perhaps ideal to give them an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Anthony Martial and Daniel James in that area of the pitch.

Kane would also be a decent long-term option to replace Cavani, but it’s perhaps not as pressing a need for United this summer.

One has to fear for the rest of the Premier League, however, if Kane joins Man City as their replacement for Sergio Aguero.

