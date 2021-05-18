Man United target can leave for less than his €25m release clause but he won’t force an exit

There’s always going to be a temptation to make the move if a huge club come calling, but it’s also important to do the best thing for your career too.

Getafe star Mauro Arambarri had already had a failed spell in Europe with French side Bordeaux before he got the chance to move to Spain, and it’s for that reason that Marca are reporting that he’s not going to force a transfer this summer.

There’s plenty of interest in him after a strong campaign, and Man United are mentioned as one of the teams who are looking at him.

He’s at his best in a holding role but he’s able to play higher up the field or as a box-to-box presence, so he could provide the solid option in midfield if Nemanja Matic was to leave this summer.

The report also says that his release clause sits at €25m, but it’s believed that he could leave for as little as €18m so there could be a bargain to be had.

It would be a big step up for him and Napoli are also credited with an interest so he’ll have some different options in the summer, but that experience in France suggests he’ll make the move that suits his ability rather than chasing the highest wage.