Man City transfer plans could hand Man Utd & Chelsea possible Harry Kane boost

Manchester City would reportedly rather sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland over Tottenham star Harry Kane this summer.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Kane this summer, but there’s been plenty of speculation over his future since the news broke last night that he wants out of Spurs.

According to the Times, Man City are one of the teams who could be in for the England international, but he seems to be their Plan B option if they cannot sign Haaland from Dortmund.

This could be good news for Manchester United and Chelsea, who are also linked with Kane by the Times, and who also need a new striker this summer.

Haaland is another world class finisher in a similar vein to Kane, and either of these players could be ideal to help City replace the departing Sergio Aguero.

United, however, are also a little light up front after the goals dried up for Anthony Martial this season, while youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are more wide forwards instead of central strikers.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would also benefit hugely from signing Kane as an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have not done enough to impress and have subsequently fallen out of favour.

