Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes it’s “out of order” that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah doesn’t get more credit after yet another superb season.

The Egypt international may not be guiding Liverpool to trophies this year, but he’s been one of the few players in Jurgen Klopp’s side not to suffer a major dip in form, scoring 31 goals in 49 games in all competitions.

Despite Salah’s superb individual displays this season, the Liverpool star is not really being talked about as one of the best players this term, and Ferdinand thinks that’s hugely unfair on the 28-year-old.

“He’s vying for top goalscorer again in this league and he’s not in people’s team of the season, I do not get it,” Ferdinand told Vibe With FIVE.

“He ain’t getting the respect he deserves. Mohamed Salah is a top, top, top, top player who is churning out numbers year in, year out.

“It’s become the norm to see him at the top of the charts now. It’s out of order!”

Liverpool fans will be pleased to see Ferdinand putting his Man Utd allegiances aside to stand up for one of their players, with Salah certainly not talked about highly enough, perhaps due to setting himself incredibly high standards when he first made the move to Anfield.

Salah scored an incredible 44 goals in 52 games in his first season with Liverpool, but followed that up with only 27 goals the following year, and 23 the next.

Still, he’s back up to 31 now and it seems silly that so many fans fail to appreciate what a top player he is.

