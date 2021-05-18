Manchester United contact club and player’s agent over potential £52million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the agent of Nuno Mendes and his club Sporting Lisbon over a potential £52million transfer deal.

The Red Devils are being strongly linked with the highly-rated Mendes as the Sun report that they’ve sounded out his agent over the possibility of a £52m move this summer and have also touched base with his club.

The report adds that Manchester City are not thought to be in the race for Mendes, which could be good news for Man Utd in their pursuit of one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

Another useful connection for United could be that the 18-year-old left-back shares an agent with Bruno Fernandes, so it may be that he’ll be open to getting another of his clients to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has Luke Shaw, Alex Telles and Brandon Williams as options at left-back, but Mendes could be a superb signing for the future.

Telles and Williams have barely featured for United in recent times due to the strong form of Shaw, so Mendes could make sense as an option to rotate with the England international.

The Portugal international is also capable of playing as a winger, so that might even end up being his long-term position, looking at the competition for places at left-back at United right now.

