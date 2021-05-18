Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard speaks out on his future as Arsenal loan nears its end

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard has spoken out on his future as he nears the end of his time on loan at Arsenal.

The Norway international joined the Gunners on a temporary deal back in January, and has performed well in Mikel Arteta’s side, despite their struggles overall.

It remains to be seen what Odegaard will decide to do next, but it could be a big boost for Arsenal to keep hold of him after Mesut Ozil left for Fenerbahce in January.

Arsenal have been short of spark in attack this season after Ozil fell out of favour with Arteta, and Odegaard looks a player who could be a great long-term addition.

Real Madrid might also be keen to give the 22-year-old another chance, however, with the Spanish giants in need of a long-term replacement for creative midfielder Luka Modric.

That said, Odegaard struggled to play much with Los Blancos prior to moving to Arsenal, so he might well feel he’d be better off staying in north London.

Discussing his future with Sky Germany, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Odegaard suggested he’d have to talk with his parent club before making a decision.

“I am happy here at Arsenal, we will see after the season what will happen. I’m owned by Real Madrid, so we have to speak to them. It’s important to understand what they want,” he said.