Micah Richards offers Man United major boost in pursuit of Harry Kane

Former Manchester City defender turned footballing pundit Micah Richards has offered his old rivals a major boost in their pursuit for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Kane, 27, is understood to be putting pressure on his employers to allow him to secure a transfer to another club.

Widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever forwards, there is one thing missing from Kane’s career so far – a collection of major trophies.

Seemingly unlikely to fulfil his destiny in London, Kane’s desire to sound out collective accolades is becoming increasingly more apparent.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, the 27-year-old England international continues to be pursued by Premier League trio Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

However, speaking about the shock news, top pundit Richards believes Kane is a ‘perfect’ fit for one of those interested parties.

Speaking recently to BBC Radio 5 Live (as quoted by Metro), Richards, when asked about the possibility of Kane joining the Citizens, said: “Of course he would work at Man City, he works hard and he scores goals.

“But would they pay £150m for him? No, they wouldn’t. ‘They might pay £80m or £90m, but they are not going to get him for that. They would be looking for youth if they were going to spend £150m. They would go for Haaland or Mbappe.

“The thing is I think Kane is a perfect fit for Man United. Him and [Edinson] Cavani up front for that one role, one play, one rest, you would have two top strikers.

“Kane would be the number one, with Cavani being managed correctly because he is 34 and you can see the impact he can have starting, or off the bench.

“I just don’t see Man City being in for him if he is going to cost £150m to be honest.”

