On-loan Liverpool defender wanted by RB Leipzig

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are reportedly in the hunt for on-loan Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak.

Despite joining Liverpool on-loan in January as an emergency replacement for the injury-stricken Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, there was initial excitement surrounding Schalke’s Kabak.

The Turkish defender has enjoyed spells of good form and although currently ruled out through injury, many fans will be hoping they can see the centre-back again next season.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Liverpool’s hierarchy may have different ideas.

It has been reported that Liverpool could reject the chance to sign Kabak permanently for £18m and will instead push through the impending signing of RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate.

Schalke are likely to need all the funds they can get, especially given their recent relegation to Germany’s second tier.

One of those expected to move on permanently is Kabak and although the Turkish defender is not expected to continue on Merseyside, a move to Germany certainly appears to be on the cards.

Let the summer transfer market merry-go-round commence!