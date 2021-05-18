Pacey Liverpool striker a target for relegated Premier League sides as he finally gets a work permit

It’s something that might be more complicated now, but it used to be pretty common for big teams to sign up young talents before loaning them out to Europe for a few years so they could gain a work permit.

That process has perhaps taken longer than expected with Taiwo Awoniyi, as he officially signed for Liverpool in 2015 but he’s been out on loan ever since due to complications with the work permit.

A report from Goal has now indicated that he’s finally been granted a UK work permit, but he could also be on the move as recently relegated West Brom and Fulham are showing an interest in signing him.

He’s still only 23 so there’s plenty of time for him to develop and his pace could be a real problem for defences in the Championship, and the price tag would be around £8m if he did leave permanently

It’s not completely guaranteed that he’ll be sold as it’s thought that Jurgen Klopp wants to see him with the squad during pre-season to get an idea of how he might fit in, while they may look to loan him out in England to see how he fares.

It’s been a long wait for his Liverpool debut and it may still never come, but if he did have a prolific season in the Championship then it’s only going to help boost his chances of forcing his way into the side.