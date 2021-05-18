(Photos) Anti-Glazer protestors inside Old Trafford again as Manchester United fans return

Anti-Glazer protestors are back within the confines of Old Trafford, but this time, they’re well within their rights to be there.

Manchester United fans made their feelings known to their owners after staging mass protests outside Old Trafford in the build-up to their clash with Liverpool.

The protests spilled over onto the pitch, with the game eventually being postponed until a later date.

While that clash with Liverpool did eventually go ahead, and fans are not gathering in as many numbers as they were before, there is no end to the protests in sight.

MORE: Video: Edinson Cavani delights the Man United crowd with a chipped goal from 40 yards out vs Fulham

With fans returning to Old Trafford tonight, after the easing of lockdown in the United Kingdom, anti-Glazer protestors have now got the perfect platform to continue the movement.

Fans were spotted inside the stadium with ‘Glazers Out’ and ’50+1′ placards in hand. It’s hard to imagine the United fans throwing in the towel until their club is listed on the market.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news