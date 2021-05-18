Real Madrid’s successor for Zinedine Zidane seemingly lined up as top-class manager rejects other approaches

Zinedine Zidane’s future hasn’t been officially resolved yet, but you do get the feeling that a decision has been made behind the scenes and they’re simply waiting until the end of the year to confirm.

They can still win La Liga on the final day but the club need’s to go through a rebuild, so in many ways the outcome of La Liga is fairly irrelevant when it comes to his suitability for the role going forward.

There may even be a situation where he goes if they win the league because it allows him to go out on a high, while reports are suggesting that former Juventus boss Max Allegri is already lined up as the replacement:

Contacted again by Italian clubs, Massimiliano Allegri has not changed his mind: he’s waiting for Real Madrid. Florentino is not planning to sack Zidane – he’s working to appoint a new manager if Zizou officially decides to leave. Allegri would be the ‘main option’ as Raúl. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021

If he’s turning down calls from Serie A sides (presumably including Juventus after their disaster this year) then he’s clearly been told by someone that there’s a very good chance that he’ll get the Real job.

Allegri’s biggest knock in Italy was that he couldn’t find a way to win the Champions League but he did turn Juve into a domestic juggernaut as nobody could touch them when it came to the Serie A title, and that’s exactly what Real need just now.

Raul would also be an interesting choice as he’s a club legend who’s done some great work with the B team, but his appointment would also need to come with an element of patience and that’s not something that Florentino Perez has much of.