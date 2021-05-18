Southampton keen on Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Southampton are reportedly keen to try and sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney once the summer transfer window opens.

READ MORE: Tottenham manager Ryan Mason responds to Harry Kane transfer speculation

Delaney, 29, joined Dortmund in 2018 following an £18m switch from Werder Bremen.

Since arriving at the Black and Yellows, the Danish midfielder has featured in 85 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.

However, after recently seeing his first-team place come under fire as manager Edin Terzic continues to prefer duo Jude Bellingham and Mo Dahoud.

With just 12-months left on his deal, according to a recent report from ESPN, one club who have their eye on the Dortmund midfielder is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints.

It has been claimed that due to the short amount of time left on his deal, Dortmund could welcome summer bids within the region of just £8.6m (€10m) for Delaney.

These reports come at a time when the German side is expecting to undergo a summer overhaul.

Attacking duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland continue to be linked with summer moves to a host of top European clubs.

Could Delaney be another name to go in the coming weeks? – Let us know what you think in the comments.