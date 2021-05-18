Menu

Verbal agreement reached: Chelsea set to complete contract extension of star defender

Chelsea FC
Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has reached a verbal agreement over the extension of his contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Silva was signed by Chelsea in the summer transfer window, with the Brazilian’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain having come to an end.

The Blues knew they were signing one of the best defenders of his generation, but it remained to be seen how much he had left in the tank.

Thiago Silva has been a revelation for Chelsea in defence.

Silva is in his mid-thirties, which is ordinarily the time that a centre-back would see his career begin to wind down.

Rio Ferdinand retired at the age that Silva is currently, for reference.

The former AC Milan and PSG star is showing no signs of stopping, though. In fact, he looks set to remain at Chelsea for at least another season.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to report that a verbal agreement has been reached to extend his contract.

What a player, and what a bit of business his acquisition has proven to be for Chelsea. A masterstroke in the transfer market.

