Verbal agreement reached: Chelsea set to complete contract extension of star defender

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has reached a verbal agreement over the extension of his contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Silva was signed by Chelsea in the summer transfer window, with the Brazilian’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain having come to an end.

The Blues knew they were signing one of the best defenders of his generation, but it remained to be seen how much he had left in the tank.

MORE: Video: Leicester’s Daniel Amartey gets his comeuppance for tossing Chelsea pennant as Blues stars attack in tandem

Silva is in his mid-thirties, which is ordinarily the time that a centre-back would see his career begin to wind down.

Rio Ferdinand retired at the age that Silva is currently, for reference.

The former AC Milan and PSG star is showing no signs of stopping, though. In fact, he looks set to remain at Chelsea for at least another season.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to report that a verbal agreement has been reached to extend his contract.

Chelsea are set to reach an agreement with Thiago Silva and he’s staying, here we go soon! ?? #CFC The contract extension has not been signed yet but the verbal agreement is almost done – just a matter of time, waiting for #CFC to complete paperworks after the final. ?? https://t.co/6zBLSSlkZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021

What a player, and what a bit of business his acquisition has proven to be for Chelsea. A masterstroke in the transfer market.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news