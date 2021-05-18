Menu

Chelsea’s unlucky charm Timo Werner tops Premier League charts in unwanted stat

Here’s a stat that will surprise absolutely no one – Timo Werner is now leading the Premier League charts for times caught offside this season.

Werner, who was drafted in from RB Leipzig in the summer on the back of a hugely prolific campaign, hasn’t had the rub of the green in his debut season at Chelsea.

While the German has been unable to produce his best performance level for the Blues to date, he has also been hugely unfortunate, being frequently denied by the woodwork and the officials.

In the first-half of Chelsea’s crucial clash with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge, Werner was denied a stonewall penalty before having two goals chalked off following VAR reviews. One of those was for offside.

In the process, Werner has catapulted himself to the top of the Premier League charts, but while Chelsea fans would have been hoping that’d be for goals scored, it’s actually for times caught offside.

Perhaps Thomas Tuchel ought to explain the rule to him ahead of next season.

