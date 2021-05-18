Tottenham board criticised over likely Harry Kane transfer exit as Man United and co. circle

Henry Winter has laid the blame at Tottenham’s board as Harry Kane looks increasingly likely to push to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

Kane has been a world class performer for Spurs down the years, but one can forgive him for looking to move on after failing to win a single trophy in his career so far.

Although Tottenham briefly looked like a hugely promising side under Mauricio Pochettino as they challenged for the Premier League title and reached their first ever Champions League final, it now looks like they’re on their way down and it would be a good time for Kane to quit.

As Winter puts well in his tweet below, Spurs surely have to take some responsibility here for failing to do more to persuade a player like Kane that they’re the right club for him…

Devastating for Spurs fans. Kane’s a legend, one of their own and his exit would weaken them hugely. Football’s tribal and painful to see him in others’ colours. Hard to blame Kane. Blame lies more with board for not building better around an elite talent and character. 2/2 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 18, 2021

As reported by the Times, Kane is being linked with big names like Manchester United, and he could be a superb fit at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are lacking a centre-forward who can guarantee them 25-30 goals a season, and Kane would surely help them close the gap on rivals Manchester City next season.

From Kane’s point of view, he might also fancy his chances of winning more trophies if he moves to United, who are making good progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.